Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. will perform at the M&T Bank Grandstand at the Delaware State Fair Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Fair officials announced the news Monday.

The son of the legendary Hank Williams blends elements of Southern rock and blues with traditional country to create his own engaging style. He made his recording debut in 1964 with "Long Gone Lonesome Blues," one of his father's classics, and he has enjoyed a spot in the limelight ever since.

His hits include "Family Tradition," "A Country Boy Can Survive," "Whisky Bent and Hell Bound" and "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight"

In 2006, he opened for Super Bowl XL, and was named a Broadcast Music Inc. Icon during the 2008 BMI Country Awards, a testament to his enduring career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at noon for $35 to $75 plus ticket fee, with VIP tickets for $150.

For more, see delawarestatefair.com.