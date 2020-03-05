Luncheon, Bible Camp, Grocery Club, Quilting Circle and legislative days in Dover planned

Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 505 Osbourne St., Odessa, is hosting special events this month and this summer.

The OWLS (Older Wiser Lutheran Seniors) will be partaking of a buffet lunch and attending the matinee play of "Something’s Afoot" at the Candlelight Dinner Theater.

Registration for Bible Camp, "Rainforest Explorer," is open for children. Sign up now to reserve a place for your child. The camp is July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $60 for the week.

TOL Quilting Circle meets the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. No experience necessary.

Pill Bottle Ministry at TOL is continuing its mission to recycle medicine bottles.

Grocery Club sorting is Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. Grocery distribution is Thursday, March 19 from 3-5 p.m.

Lutheran Days in Dover -- The Delaware Lutheran Office for Public Policy will hold two important days in Dover, and you can register for them at delutheranpublicpolicy@gmail.com.

The first is Lutheran Day at Legislative Hall Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Policy Council will meet and have the opportunity to meet with legislators. The group will be meeting in the Senate Hearing Room. Space is limited.

The second is Lutheran Day at the Capitol Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Church in Dover. Legislators will be speaking.

For information, call the church, 302-378-3345, email treeoflifelc@verizon.net, or see the website www.treeoflifechurchde.com.