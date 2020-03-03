Magnolia's Laura Allen writes 'Frosty Meets the Martian'

A Magnolia woman has published a children’s book about her Facebook-famous dog, Frosty.

Laura Allen, 49, lives with her fiancé, daughter Rachael and six pit bulls. She brought home dog number three, “Frosty the Deaf Pit Bull Pup,” as he’s known on Facebook, in 2013.

“I already had Clementine and Bertram, and Bertram had a history because he was rescued from dog fighting so I had to be careful with him,” Allen said. “I wanted to foster [other dogs] but it just wasn’t good for Bertram.”

The day before Christmas Eve she got a call about an eight-week-old pit bull puppy that a very savvy volunteer said she might like.

“A young puppy, I thought Bertram might not be threatened by that,” she said.

After a successful meet-and-greet with Bertram and Clementine, Frosty went home with the Allens. When he opened his Christmas stocking, Allen noticed he wasn’t responding to the squeaky toys. She suspected he was deaf, and testing proved her right.

No matter. Deaf dogs, according to Allen, are easier than hearing dogs to train and manage.

“Instead of voice commands you use American Sign Language or you can make up your own signs,” she said. “If you think about it, dogs communicate with each other with body language, so it’s more natural.”

In addition, Frosty, like many deaf dogs, is very treat-motivated.

“He learned to sit and stay in literally 20 minutes,” Allen said.

Bertram and Clementine already had their own Facebook pages, something Allen did for fun and to raise awareness about pit bulls.

“When I got Frosty, he was looking up at me and all I could think was him on a page like, ‘Hewo, dis is Fwosty.’”

On Facebook and in the children’s book, Frosty speaks in a language Allen calls “Frost-ese.”

“Bertram and Clementine don’t talk like that. He was just so young, so it was natural,” she said. “This character just sort of developed.”

And it seems to endear him to his fans. Over 10,000 follow him on Facebook. Allen debated about using “Frost-ese” in the book.

“It’s how I had branded him, and a lot of times it’s what makes him so funny. It adds to [the book], makes it unique,” she said.

Also featured in the book is Frosty’s littermate, Snow, who Allen adopted a couple months after bring Frosty home. Snow is partially deaf.

In the book, much like on Frosty’s Facebook page, Frosty and Snow help a Martian (er, ‘Mawtian’) acclimate to life on earth. The book is titled “Frosty Meets the Martian.”

Frosty often blames ‘Mawtians’ for his puppy shenanigans on his Facebook page. The book features some other elements his fans will recognize, like his aversion to kale and love of French fries.

The book is illustrated by UK resident Tim Oliver.

Allen plans to create a series of “Frosty’s Adventures in Puppyland” books. She hopes to one day be able to use the proceeds to open a sanctuary for seniors and other less-adoptable dogs.

You can buy “Frosty Meets the Martian” on Amazon.