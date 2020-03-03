Tour guides will lead visitors as they follow in the footsteps of a fugitive slave from Maryland, who was given refuge in the Corbit-Sharp House.

The Historic Odessa Foundation tour and exhibit “Freedom Seekers: The Odessa Story” will be free to the public March 10 to celebrate Harriet Tubman Day.

HOF docents will guide visitors as they follow in the footsteps of Sam, a fugitive slave from Maryland, who was given refuge in the National Historic Landmark Corbit-Sharp House in Odessa. The house is part of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.

The Corbit-Sharp House, a National Historic Landmark, was accepted into the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom by the National Park Service in 2009. It is one of nine sites in Delaware on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom.

As part of the Living History Education program, HOF developed “Freedom Seekers” to educate visitors on the role Odessa played in the Underground Railroad. The tour includes an exhibit and an exploration of the Corbit-Sharp House. Visitors will see the hiding places and routes used by Odessa abolitionists to help slaves on their journey to freedom in Philadelphia.

For more, visit historicodessa.org or call 302-378-4119.