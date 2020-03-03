50-year-old Franklin T. Wilson of Middletown was driving drunk on southbound Rt. 1 near Bear.

Franklin T. Wilson, 50, of Middletown, was charged with his fifth DUI after a crash that injured two people Feb. 29 on southbound Rt. 1 near Bear.

At about 11:57 p.m., Wilson was driving drunk at a high speed when his 2004 Ford F-150 rear ended a 2017 Nissan Rogue, Delaware State Police said.

A 23-year-old Middletown man and a 23-year-old Philadelphia woman were transported to the Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson ran away. State troopers found him in the 2100 block of Bear-Corbit Road and arrested him.

Police charged Wilson with his fifth DUI offense, second-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an injury crash, failure to provide information at a crash scene, driving with suspended license, reckless driving, unsafe speed, inattentive driving and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Wilson was arraigned and released after posting $8,475 secured bail.