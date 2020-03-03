Middletown farmer Bill Alfree earned a first-place state award in the 2019 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

Alfree is honored as one of the highest corn yield producers in the nation with Dekalb DK64-87RIB Brand Blend corn, yielding 287.79 bushels per acre in the A: Conventional Non-Irrigated category.

“It’s truly an honor Bill chooses to partner with the Dekalb brand in the quest for high yields,” said Dekalb Asgrow Deltapine Brand Marketing Lead Pete Uitenbroek. “It was a tough year, but farmers can choose to have the best foundation possible by planting products with exclusive genetics and consistent performance.”

The NCGA contest, in its 55th year, challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for management practices that can help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program, with this year’s event producing 7,454 entries.

Alfree was among Dekalb winners recently recognized at the 2020 Commodity Classic held Feb. 27-29 in San Antonio, Texas, with an awards banquet and private concert featuring Drake White.

In the 2019 NCGA yield contest, Dekalb farmers captured eight of the 27 national awards and 182 first through third place awards at the state level, 31 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher.

For more, visit dekalb.com/yieldwinner.