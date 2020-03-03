Townsend author Beth Ann Scullin-Oliphant recently published her first children’s book, “Briton’s Beach Adventures — Dolphins Surprise,” the first in a series, on March 3 on Amazon.

The colorful, interactive book is for children from birth to beginner reader.

Inspired by her oldest son’s adventures at the seashore, Scullin-Oliphant transformed verbal stories into the concept of the book series. “Dolphins Surprise” is the story of Briton’s first encounter with dolphins; the books to follow in the series further explore Briton’s personal experiences and the creatures he discovers.

“It has always been a goal of mine to be a published author,” said Scullin-Oliphant. “To say I have accomplished this because of my oldest son makes it that much more rewarding and special.”

“Briton’s Beach Adventures — Dolphins Surprise” is available for purchase on Amazon; or, contact the author @britonsbeachadventures on Facebook and Instagram for books, signings and readings.

A native of Philadelphia, Scullin-Oliphant grew up spending her summers at the shore. At Egg Harbor Township High School, in New Jersey, a teacher encouraged and supported her writing ambitions. Scullin-Oliphant continued onto college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduating with a degree in journalism. Following graduation, she moved to Delaware and got married. Her first son, Briton, was born the day she was to walk for her masters degree at Wilmington University. He is the original inspiration behind the book series, and in his footsteps are younger siblings Amelia and Judah.