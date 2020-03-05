Sen. Chris Coons joined other elected officials and a packed house at Wilmington’s Old Town Hall to applaud and recognize four Raising Kings Black History in the Making Award honorees: Joel Austin, BHIM Village Award recipient; James Ray Rhodes, BHIM Contemporary Award recipient; Terrance Vann, BHIM Young King Award recipient; and the late Jonathan "Joe" Hall, BHIM Legacy Award recipient.

The annual event celebrates present-day history makers who continue the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Nominees are those whose contributions and achievements directly impact men and boys of color by improving their quality of life in the local, national, and global communities.

