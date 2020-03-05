Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, testified Feb. 25 in front of the White House Council on Environmental Quality about the Trump administration’s proposed regulations that would drastically change the implementation of the 50-year National Environmental Policy Act.

The Trump administration’s proposal would drastically weaken implementation of the landmark environmental law, which is the only law that requires the federal government to analyze the environmental impacts of its actions and allows for public input in federal decision-making.

“The proposal would burden the public with severe environmental and health consequences by eliminating the requirement for agencies to consider cumulative impacts and indirect effects,” Carper testified. “Taking away those requirements would prohibit agencies from considering the impact to air quality — or water quality — from a proposed project. Simply put, it makes no sense.”

“What’s more, this proposal hands over to the fox the keys to the henhouse by allowing companies to write their own environmental impact statements, and creates loopholes to avoid environmental review and public input,” Carper continued.

In January, Carper and 166 of his Congressional colleagues urged the White House Council on Environmental Quality to extend the public comment period for its proposal and give Americans sufficient time to understand its impacts and provide input. Carper has not yet received a response to that letter.