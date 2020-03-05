Three seats are up for election for 2020.

Three spots on the Odessa town council are up for election. The candidate filing deadline is March 17.

Two seats are two-year terms. One is for a one-year term to finish the remainder of a two-year term.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, an Odessa resident for at least one year prior to the date of the election, a registered voter in Odessa for at least one year, and not a convicted felon.

Anyone wishing to run must submit a letter of intent by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The election is Monday, April 6.

The town hall office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 on the due date. Mailed letters of intent to P.O. Box 111, Odessa, must be postmarked by March 17.

Forms can be found and dropped off at town hall at 315 Main Street, Odessa or at odessa.delaware.gov/election-information.