Highmark — the largest health insurer in Delaware — will cover coronavirus tests for members, officials announced Friday.

The testing will be covered for members of Highmark's fully-insured group customers, and those with Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act plans. The test must be recommended by a medical professional, officials said in a statement.

Self-insured health plan sponsors will be able to opt out, officials said.

As of March 6 there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delaware, health officials say.

Two cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania and cases have been confirmed in New Jersey and Maryland.

This week, the state has started coronavirus testing in its public health lab in Smyrna.

The state call center that will field questions about the coronavirus: Call (866) 408-1899 or email questions to DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The virus has sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 3,000 throughout the world. Fourteen Americans have died, health officials say. There are more than 230 confirmed cases in at least 22 states.

