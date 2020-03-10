The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor Allan Myers MD Inc. will begin a pavement and rehabilitation project, requiring nighttime lane and shoulder closures on Route 1 northbound/southbound between Tybouts Corner and Route 273, Bear and Christiana, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays, starting March 16; 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; midnight Fridays to 5 a.m. Saturdays; and 11 p.m. Saturdays to 8 a.m. Sundays.

This project will include an auxiliary lane along Route 1 southbound so that the Route 273 on-ramp would be a continuous lane through U.S. 40 interchange.

In addition, this project will include widening of the existing shoulder; overlay of the existing pavement; ditches and side slopes to be regraded; milling and paving of Route 1 northbound/southbound between Tybouts Corner and Route 273; existing lighting and overhead sign structures will be relocated; and other miscellaneous improvements.