Alumni, students, parents, friends and supporters can buy one for $125.

Eventually, you’ll be able to point to yours. “That’s My Brick” will build a History Wall in the new Everett Meredith Middle School.

Alumni, students, parents, friends and supporters can buy one for $125. Each has three lines of text, 21 characters per line.

“A History Wall will be a prominent feature of our new school,” an announcement from the school district said. “In addition to renderings, photographs and artifacts; it will include a feature wall with bricks engraved to showcase names, memorable dates, class years, clubs, athletic affinity and much more.”

Those who buy a brick will be invited to a dedication ceremony.

The 90-year-old building, at 504 S. Broad St. in Middletown, was Middletown High School for nearly 70 years.

In the early 2000s, a new high school was built and the Broad Street building became Middletown Middle. In 2002, community members petitioned the Appoquinimink Board of Education to rename the school Everett Meredith Middle School, after former history teacher and principal Everett Meredith.

The old building is to be torn down in June. A new school — still to be Everett Meredith — will be built in its place. It will include architectural references to the original building.

Bricks will be available online starting March 28 at http://bit.ly/MMS-ThatsMyBrick.