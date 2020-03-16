As of March 16, all DART public transit services are operating as regularly scheduled. Due to the presence of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Delaware and the direction of medical professionals, Delaware Transit Corporation implemented several additional measures to clean facilities and vehicles used by the public to help limit the spread of the illness.

For customers who ride public transit service, all DART buses have and continue to be thoroughly disinfected with vital oxide antimicrobial spraying solution, and DART is thoroughly cleaning areas of frequent contact throughout the day and night to keep buses clean.

Public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, door handles and counters.

As of March 17, DART’s ticket store at 718 N. Market St. Wilmington, will be closed; however, DART passes can be purchased through DART Pass, the mobile payment app, online at dartfirststate.com, at Amtrak Station or DART Administration Buildings in Wilmington and Dover. A list of other sales locations is available at bit.ly/2QiYI40.

To support Delaware Public Schools, DART is offering students free bus rides on regularly scheduled bus routes to access school meal programs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until schools are back in session.

For more on Delaware’s response to the virus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.