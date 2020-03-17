In light of the national emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced March 17 the company has taken several preventative measures to help keep employees, customers and communities safe.

The company’s Pandemic Response Plan follows the guidance and recommendations of federal, state and local governments, health authorities and relevant industry agencies.

Based on recent developments, all walk-in customer access to any of Chesapeake’s natural gas, propane or electric office locations has been temporarily suspended effective at the close of business March 17. This suspension of walk-in traffic will continue until the COVID-19 risk has subsided.

"The health, wellness and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the virus, and we recognize the uncertainty and personal impact this situation may have on our customers. We will continue to take additional steps as needed to help limit the spread of the virus in our communities, but we will keep our customers in mind as we make those decisions.”

For customer information and updates on the company’s coronavirus response, visit chpkresponds.com.

Chesapeake is taking several steps to assist its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To minimize potential financial hardships, the company’s regulated businesses are suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees until at least May 1. As a reminder to customers, the company provides alternate payment options such as pay by mail, online, over the phone and through various retail cash payment locations. Chesapeake’s subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company, offers special payment schedules for customers who need assistance paying their bill. In addition, FPU’s Budget Billing program allows customers to manage their monthly energy costs by averaging payments over a 12-month period.

For more, visit chpk.com.