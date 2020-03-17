DART reduces bus trips statewide as of Wednesday, March 18

Due to business closures, reductions in staffing and lower ridership levels, effective Wednesday, March 18, DART will operate on a Saturday service schedule statewide each weekday, with additional service on Routes 15, 18, 43 and 301.

Weekend service will operate normal service levels. For specifics, please visit www.DartFirstState.com.

To support Delaware Public Schools, DART is offering students free bus rides on regularly scheduled bus routes to access school meal programs weekdays from 10 AM to 2 PM until schools are back in session.

And:

All ticket stores will be closed until further notice starting on Wednesday, which includes 718 N. Market St., Amtrak Station, DART Administration Buildings in Dover and Wilmington, and Lewes Transit Center. Fares and passes can be bought through DART Pass mobile payment app, online, or by paying cash on the buses. A list of other sales locations is available at ticket outlets. Customer service call center hours will be reduced to Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Riders can view real-time bus information by downloading the DART Transit app. Paratransit services will continue to operate normal hours, as will the Reservations call center.

Delaware Transit Corporation has implemented several additional measures to clean vehicles and facilities used by the public to help limit the spread of the illness. All DART buses have and continue to be thoroughly disinfected with antimicrobial spraying solution and we are thoroughly cleaning areas of frequent contact to keep our buses as clean as possible.

Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, and door handles.

If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state’s response to the Coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.





Specific schedules are online at http://www.dartfirststate.com