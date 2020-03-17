Two seats are open on the Townsend town council for the 2020 election. Each is for a two-year term.

Any person residing within the city limits and a qualified voter is eligible to hold office. Each person must obtain 10 signatures on a petition from other Townsend residents. The petition must be turned in by the Tuesday April 2 filing deadline.

Each candidate must also file a written notice of intention with the town clerk by the deadline.

The mayor is elected from within the council by a majority of the members of the newly elected council immediately following the municipal election. The mayor’s term is one year.