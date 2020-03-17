State police currently on scene

An armed subject is barricaded at a residence in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road in Middletown March 17 shortly after 6 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

Police are currently on scene.

Residences in the adjacent area have been evacuated as a precaution. As a result of the ongoing operation there are the following road closures:

Middle Neck Road between Warwick and Old Telegraph roads and Warwick Road between Rt. 301 and the Maryland border are closed.

Police will release more details as they become available.