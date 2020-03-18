The arrests were made in a home on Alabam Road, northeast of Smyrna near the Vaughn Correctional Center

Officers from the Kent County Governor’s Task Force have arrested three suspects after a probation check led to the discovery of drugs near Smyrna March 17.

At 7:54 p.m., a probation check was conducted for Anthony R. Ball, 32, of Smyrna and William J. Zebroski, 38, of Townsend at a home in the 1200 block of Alabam Road, northeast of Smyrna near the Vaughn Correctional Center.

Officers saw Ball and Zebroski in the kitchen area where drug paraphernalia and about 19.60 grams of meth were found, police said.

Zebroski, a known gang member, was also found to be in possession of an additional 2.46 grams of meth, police said.

A woman at the home, Shannon M. Muscheck, 27, of Smyrna, who is also on probation, was found to be in possession of about 7.3 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, police said.

During a search of the home, more drug paraphernalia and about 7.36 grams of meth were located.

Police said Ball was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier-2 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier-2 quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,100 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Zebroski was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier-2 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier-2 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal gang participation. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,050 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Muscheck was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier-1 quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.