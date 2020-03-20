Will provide to Delaware healthcare organizations and more

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is now making hand sanitizer for the state to distribute to healthcare care organizations and others.

Dogfish will sell the sanitizer to the state at market price and 100% of the profits will go into a fund to support Delawareans affected by the coronavirus.

“I never thought Dogfish Head would be in the sanitizer business. But this is a time of crisis, and necessity is the mother of invention,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “It is our duty to do what we can to keep as many people safe and healthy in our community.”

While the Dogfish production brewery and distillery remain open in Milton, Calagione has closed Dogfish Head Inn, Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats, Chesapeake & Maine and the brewery’s Tasting Room & Kitchen.

“Dogfish Head is one of Delaware’s great small business success stories,” Governor John Carney said. “It’s great to see this nationally known company, with its roots in Delaware, step up in a time of such significant need to provide this vital product and assist Delaware restaurant workers who’ve been affected so significantly by the Coronavirus outbreak.”