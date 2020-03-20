Some stores have started having senior hours. Check this list as of March 20.

Business hours around the state have changed in the last few days. This reflects information as of March 20.

Stores with Senior Hours

Acme: Stores will be reserved for people over 60 every weekday from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Closed at 10 p.m.

Dollar General: The first hour of operation, starting at 8 a.m., is dedicated to senior shoppers. Dollar General has roughly 50 stores across Delaware.

Giant: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. every day for seniors and those with compromised immune systems. Stores: Concord Pike in Talleyville; in Bear’s Eden Square; Route 299 in Middletown; Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach; Route 24 in Long Neck; and Route 26 near Ocean View.

Redner’s Warehouse Markets: Those 60 and older, immune-compromised or pregnant exclusively from 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. daily.

Safeway: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. is reserved for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, pregnant women and others with compromised immune systems. Stores: People’s Plaza in Glasgow, John Hunn Brown Road in Dover and Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

ShopRite: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. for customers 65 and older and others who are at a high-risk of infection. Stores: in Bear’s Governor’s Square, Route 4 in Brookside, Route 896 in Glasgow, Newport Pike in Newport, in the Brandywine Commons off Concord Pike and South Walnut Street in Wilmington.

Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m., is reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. All stores closing by 9 p.m. Stores: in the Christiana Mall and the Brandywine Town Center on Concord Pike.

Big Lots: The first hour is for senior shoppers. Hours are 9 a.m. Monday--Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday. Stores: U.S. 13 in Dover, U.S. 113 in Milford, Route 20 in Seaford, Governor Printz Boulevard in Fox Point and in New Castle’s Penn Mart Center.

Regular hours

Aldi: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Food Lion: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Lidl: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Sprouts Farmers Market: The recently opened Sprouts Farmers Market on Concord Pike continues regular hours from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Trader Joe’s: Concord Pike near the Delaware-Pennsylvania border, open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. until further notice.

Walmart: Starting March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping every Tuesday for customers 60 and older at 6 a.m. Regular hours 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. each day. Some stores may check IDs.

Best Buy: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Starting March 23, curbside pickup and access inside to 10 to 15 customers at a time. Stores: U.S. 13 next to the Dover Mall, in the Christiana Fashion Center and next to the Concord Mall on Concord Pike.

Home Depot: Stores closing daily at 6 p.m. Opening hours remain the same.

Kohl’s: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Stores: U.S. 13 in Dover, Middletown-Warwick Road in Middletown, U.S. 40 in Glasgow, Kirkwood Highway in Milltown and Concord Pike in Brandywine Hundred.

Staples: Weekday hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most locations 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal contributed to this story.



