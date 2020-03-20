Starting Monday, Appoquinimink will only distribute meals two days a week. Children will still receive five days of food.

The Appoquinimink School District has grab-and-go lunch and breakfast while schools are closed. Starting March 23, they will only distribute meals two times a week.

Meals can be picked up Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School at 201 New St. in Middletown.

Children will take home two lunches and two breakfasts Mondays and will receive three lunches and three breakfasts Wednesdays.

Food is free for any child ages 1 to 18, not only Appoquinimink students. Students must be present to receive the meals.

Lunch will be a hot entree, milk and a fruit or vegetable. Breakfast will include a hand-held entree, milk and fruit or juice. Options will vary day-to-day.

All meal pickup locations in the state can be found at www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4150.