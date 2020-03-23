Gov. John Carney has ordered all Delaware schools to remain closed through at least Friday, May 15, to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“On March 13, after significant discussion with superintendents and charter school leaders, I ordered public schools to close through this Friday, March 27,” said Carney. “This two-week period was intended to help school leaders and educators plan for what came next.

“We have spent a significant portion of the last week discussing plans for remote instruction, the delivery of meals, and other social services. This is an unusual time – but children still deserve access to a quality education, and families rely on the social services we deliver in our schools every day. We’ll continue to work directly with school leaders on these important issues.”

The governor also announced that Delaware intends to formally recommend that no school district or charter school extend its school calendar beyond the end of June. Susan Bunting, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education, will formally make that recommendation to the State Board of Education, upon submission by each district and charter.

The state has submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education requesting Delaware be exempt from state testing this year to focus our efforts on student instruction.

However, the school calendar will likely be adjusted to go beyond when it was scheduled to end. If possible, the governor said he hopes to provide students with instruction, wraparound services, extracurriculars and sports experiences once school resumes.