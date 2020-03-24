Primary moved to June 2; school board voting June 16; permissive absentee balloting.

Gov. John Carney has modified State of Emergency declaration, moving the presidential primary to June 2 and suspending residential foreclosures and evictions during the coronavirus emergency.

Today’s order will allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2 and states that social distancing is a valid reason to vote by absentee ballot.

Elections for school board members in any Delaware school district scheduled for May 12 are delayed until June 16 under Governor Carney’s updated order on Tuesday.

The order states that social distancing due to COVID-19 is a valid reason to vote by absentee ballot.

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. March 25. It will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right and allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2,” said Carney. “The additional protections in this order are essential to help support Delawareans – especially our most vulnerable neighbors – as this situation evolves. This is an extremely challenging economic situation for many of our neighbors, and we need to do what we can to support them.”

Carney’s order prevents landlords from evicting Delawareans from their homes during this crisis. Landlords also may not charge late fees or interest during the State of Emergency.

The order prevents lenders from commencing foreclosures during this period. Residential mortgage foreclosures that began prior to Carney’s State of Emergency declaration will not move forward until the 31st day following the termination of the emergency, at the earliest.

Carney’s order prevents residential utility service companies from terminating service or charging fees for late payments for services.

All elections for school board members in any Delaware school district scheduled for May 12 are delayed until June 16.



