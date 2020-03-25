New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced March 25 that, for the duration of the governor's emergency restrictions on restaurant and retail operations, New Castle County code enforcement will allow stores and restaurants still operating to post additional signage advertising the fact that they are open for takeout or delivery.

“This is a commonsense solution to help the hard-working restaurateurs and store owners to let their customers know if they are open for business,” said Meyer. “It will also help New Castle County residents avoid confusion who are looking for restaurants or stores that offer delivery or where they may pick up a meal.”

Each restaurant may have any number of signs that total up to a maximum of 50 square feet per property. Permits will not be required for these temporary signs, but they must be placed on the property and must be removed after the governor ends the current state of emergency.

For more, call 395-5555.