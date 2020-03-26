The winner purchased the instant game ticket from the Shore Stop in Angola, southwest of Rehoboth Beach

A Sussex County resident has claimed the final $150,000 top prize from the Delaware Lottery instant game "$150,000 Fortune."

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from the Shore Stop in Angola southwest of Rehoboth Beach and claimed the prize from lottery headquarters March 18.

"I was so surprised and thankful for this big win," the winner said in a Delaware Lottery press release. "I've enjoyed playing the Delaware Lottery since it began, and getting this big win was such an incredible feeling."

The winner wants to put money in the bank while figuring out how best to use it.

Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk said this is the second time a player has won $100,000 or more from an instant game in the past month.

"On February 20, a Lewes man won $100,000 playing 'Cash Glitter,'" Kirk said.