With several modifications to protect the health of the staff and customers, the Delaware Division of Public Health continues to provide services to Delaware residents during the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak.

The Office of Vital Statistics is restricting in-person service to appointments only. Customers are encouraged to mail in requests for vital records certificates or order certificates online using VitalChek, vitalcheck.com, or GoCertificates, gocertificates.com. GoCertificates has reduced its processing fees by $4 until further notice. The Office of Vital Statistics website is bit.ly/3b4owZS.

For appointments, questions and more, call 283-7130 in New Castle County, 744-4549 in Kent County or 856-5495 in Sussex County.

The Office of Medical Marijuana is asking that patients and caregivers mail in applications to the Office of Medical Marijuana, 417 Federal St., Dover, DE 19901. Applications can be accessed online at bit.ly/2IWnSBB; or call 744-4749 to have an application mailed.

The Office of Food Protection will no longer accept walk-ins until further notice. Food establishments can visit bit.ly/2QFnKKP to pay permit fees. Plan reviews need to be mailed to: Plan Review, 417 Federal St., Suite 130, Dover, DE 19901. Information related to the OFP is available at bit.ly/2QFnKKP and staff can be reached at 744-4536, option 3, or hspcontact@delaware.gov.

Those who think they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, should distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease or heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

Individuals who are sick should stay home and contact a primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or submit questions to dphcall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s COVID-19 response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.