YMCA Delaware has mobilized response efforts to offer needed programs and services including childcare for emergency workers and essential personnel, hunger relief for those in need and online health and fitness offerings.

Beginning March 30, the Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA, the Brandywine YMCA and the Sussex Family YMCA will begin offering childcare services for any emergency personnel and essential staff. The service is open to the public. Care will be available for children ages 5-12 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Activities will include arts, crafts, games, sports, homework help, movies and supervision from staff. Visit ymcade.org/emergency-child-care or email childcare@ymcade.org for registration. The Central and Walnut Street YMCAs will offer childcare to families who are essential personnel and have already been enrolled at those sites. As the demand for emergency childcare increases, the organization will look at opening other facilities to support essential personnel and first responders.

The YMCA of Delaware has partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware to provide multiple food distribution sites throughout the state including the Bear-Glasgow Family, Brandywine, Central, Western and Dover YMCAs. Community members will be able to pick up boxes of pre-packaged nonrefrigerated/nonperishable food staples. Days and times may vary by location and week; visit ymcade.org/food-distribution.

“For 175 years, the Y has been here for our communities in times of crisis, and this is no different. We have been working diligently on plans and partnerships to provide needed programs and services to Delawareans,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, YMCA of Delaware CEO. “Our commitment to the community remains strong. The work our Y is tackling is critical and will be an essential part of our state's response, and an important pathway back to wellness.”

In response to the critical needs of the community, the YMCA of Delaware is accepting donations to help meet the needs of the community. To make a charitable contribution to the Emergency Relief Fund, visit donate.ymcade.org/COVID19.

For more, visit ymcade.org.