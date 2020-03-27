Gideon is thriving in a foster home, but needs a forever home to avoid going back to the shelter.

How could such a charming dog have ended up on the streets?

Gideon wondered that himself while he waited in vain for someone to claim him. He found the shelter stressful and had become pretty depressed.

Fortunately, a foster family was able to take Gideon into their home, where he has been able to de-stress and show his true colors. Gideon has been blossoming there. He enjoys games of fetch followed by snuggles. He’s also done well with the small dogs in the home and would be open to meeting the same in a forever home.

Gideon is about eight years old. He’s being fostered a few minutes from the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown Campus. Email Katie at kmignogno@bvspca.org to meet Gideon.