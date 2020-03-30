“It's time to step up and help the community,” Sen. Paradee said.

Have extra hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes? Maybe your company has protective face shields or surgical gowns? Hospitals across the state are teaming up with state and local legislators to collect donated protective equipment.

Sen. Trey Paradee (D-17) is leading a collection at Dover Downs Tuesday, March 31 through Saturday, April 4. The site will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all supplies will go to Bayhealth.

“What we’re really trying to do is get a head of the wave, and hope it doesn’t crash here,” Paradee said. “We’re all seeing on television these shortages that are happening in hospitals across the country, and we just want to get ahead of it.”

He encouraged everyone to clean out their garages, closets or storage areas, and give anything they can spare. Some materials are coming from surprising places like school districts, painting companies or people who specialize in asbestos removal.

Supplies needed:

Masks (N95, surgical, and procedure) Disinfecting wipes, such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes Hand sanitizer Face shields Safety goggles and eye shields Isolation or surgical gowns PAPR machines and disposables

Since hospitals employ so many Delawareans, Paradee said it’s especially important to help out. “All of us have a friend or family member that’s truly on the front lines,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone is protected.”

To keep volunteers and donors safe, donors are asked to pack items in the truck of their car or bed of their truck and pull into the donation line. Donors should leave their windows up and stay inside their cars. Volunteers will unload the items.

To give a monetary donation, visit https://www.bayhealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate.

For more about donating to Bayhealth, visit https://www.bayhealth.org/covid-19-donations

For a list of other donation sites, visit https://donatede.org/collection-locations