Main Street program

Do you have a small business?

The national office of Main Street America is looking for small business owners all across the country to understand how the pandemic has affected them. There is a survey that they’d like responses to by April 3.

Here’s the announcement:

https://mailchi.mp/c3f702aeba41/submit-your-conference-session-proposal-today-1438068?e=eaf3b9e40a

Here’s the survey, with 18 brief questions.

Please encourage small business owners to respond to this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6K96DHF.



