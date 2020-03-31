It was announced Tuesday evening that three more people succumbed to COVID-19.

Three more Delawareans have died because of the coronavirus, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Tuesday evening.

In total, 10 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of five deaths related to long-term care facilities, including four in New Castle County (three at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County. Of the most recent deaths, all had significant underlying health conditions and involved a:

87-year-old female from New Castle County 89-year-old male from New Castle County 94-year-old female from New Castle County

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will DPH confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include 319 total laboratory-confirmed cases:

New Castle County cases: 197 Kent County cases: 34 Sussex County cases: 88 Males: 152; Females: 167 Age range: 1 to 95 Hospitalized: 57; Critically ill: 14 Delawareans recovered: 22 3,696 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis. Multiple negative tests per person are only counted once.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and muscle fatigue, stay home. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions - including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment - might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites.

Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.