Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 2591 Whitehall Neck Road, Smyrna, will conduct a road resurfacing project along the entirety of the public auto-tour route starting April 5.

The 8.5-mile project will include the regrading of the existing gravel surface to remove the potholes and then a double application of tar-and-chip/chipseal. The grading and resurfacing will necessitate lengthy closures of sections of the autotour route. The work will be staged into sections to offset the closures, so areas of the auto tour route will always be open to the public.

Initial closures will result in Raymond Pool loop and Shearness Road — Dutch Neck Road from Raymond Loop to Parson Point Trailhead — being closed April 5-20. Bear Swamp and Finis Road will remain open during this construction stage, with access to these sections of the Refuge through Dutch Neck Road, off of Route 9. The Bear Swamp Loop, Finis Road and the remainder of Dutch Neck Road will be closed from April 20 to May 4; during this closure Raymond and Shearness will be reopened to public traffic.

These closures are estimates, with the exact closure durations subject to change based upon weather conditions and the progress of the construction. No vehicles, both cars and bikes, or foot traffic will be allowed in the closed sections at any time. Updates will be available on the Bombay Hook Refuge website and Facebook page.

The visitor center will remain open during the duration of the entire project. It is foreseen that the resurfacing project will help to alleviate the formation of potholes and reduce the amount of dust that visitors currently experience.

The Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge consists of more than 16,251 acres of marsh, forest and uplands along the Delaware Bay between Woodland Beach and Port Mahon, east of Smyrna.

For more, call 653-9345 or visit fws.gov/refuge/bombay_hook.