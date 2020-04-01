Incumbents John Freeman and Betts Jackson return to office for two years. A third seat remains vacant.

The April 6 Odessa town council election drew only two candidates for three seats, according to a notice on the town’s website. Incumbents John Freeman and Betts Jackson each return to office for two years. A third seat remains vacant.

The April 6 mayor and council meeting is cancelled. All agenda items, including the swearing in of the re-elected town council members, have been moved to the May 4 meeting.