A truckload of about 600,000 ear-loop face masks were set to arrive around 11 a.m. March 31 at the D&S Warehouse in nearby Newark.

Sen. Chris Coons joined protective garment distributor George Gianforcaro to receive the personal protective equipment.

Today’s delivery is one of four shipments of protective masks, which will fill orders in states such as Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Utah. Gianforcaro anticipates future shipments of N95 protective masks, COVID-19 test kits, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles, respirators and related PPE.

Gianforcaro, a longtime Delawarean whose wife is a nurse at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, said the shipments were made possible due to a longstanding relationship with his overseas distributor.

During regular times, Gianforcaro sells and distributes clothing designed to protect against chemical, biological and particulate radioactive contamination. The products, which are FDA approved, are reportedly checked upon arrival for quality control.

Last week, Coons and his constituent services team connected Gianforcaro with the offices of both Gov. John Carney and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.