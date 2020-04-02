Road improvements to continue through early June

The Delaware Department of Transportation will resume Phase 1 of the Cedar Lane and Marl Pit Road intersection improvements April 9.

The project began in October but shut down for the winter in December. It will reconfigure the existing four-way stop controlled intersection to a roundabout. Specific improvements will consist of new asphalt roadways, curbs and gutters, shared-use paths, median islands, a drainage system and street lighting.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Some lane closures will occur.

Phase 2 will begin April 23, requiring a 21-day full closure of the intersection. DelDot will send out a traffic alert 10 days in advance to advise motorists and provide detour routes. Construction is expected to last through early June.

A roundabout is a circular intersection that moves traffic counterclockwise around a central island. Often confused with traditional “traffic circles,” one-way modern roundabouts differ in that they feature traffic calming qualities that encourage drivers to reduce their speed through the intersection. The design of a roundabout also reduces the need for direct left turns, which are a major cause of intersection crashes, thereby increasing overall safety.

For information on roundabouts please visit: deldot.gov/Programs/roundabouts/index.shtml.