Sen. Chris Coons, the top Democrat on the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds and provides oversight of federal elections, released a statement April 7 on Wisconsin’s primary election.

“The events unfolding in Wisconsin demonstrate that we can’t keep ignoring the threat that COVID-19 poses to our elections,” said Coons. “Every state needs to expand vote-by-mail, early voting, and online voter registration as soon as possible so that every eligible American can cast a ballot safely this fall. The federal government needs to provide states with the resources and the direction to help make that happen, and I’m determined to include both in the next COVID-19 relief bill. We can’t wait any longer — the time to plan and safeguard Americans’ ability to vote is now.”