Recognizing the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on health care workers in the community, Dan and Susan Katzin, of Greenville, pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations for the ChristianaCare Caregiver Relief Fund.

The fund supports ChristianaCare caregivers who are facing their own unexpected challenges while protecting and healing the community during this crisis.

ChristianaCare refers to all of its employees as caregivers, including those who provide direct patient care and those who work in supporting roles.

“We are so very grateful to the staff at ChristianaCare who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Dan Katzin. “We wanted to do our part and encourage others to join us in showing our support for the brave men and women who go to work each day to keep our community safe and healthy.”

The Caregiver Relief Fund will support ChristianaCare’s efforts to help caregivers meet unexpected hardships such as school and daycare closures, meals and temporary housing. The fund will be managed by ChristianaCare’s Center for WorkLife Wellbeing, which has been providing resources and support to caregivers throughout the crisis.

“This pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetimes, and every day I am in awe of the courage, compassion and expertise that our caregivers are demonstrating in service to our community,” said ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice E. Nevin. “The Katzins and all of those who will step forward to meet their challenge are providing vital support at this critical moment. We are deeply grateful.”

Members of the community interested in joining the Katzins by contributing to the ChristianaCare Caregiver Relief Fund can visit giving.christianacare.org/2020caregiverrelief.

ChristianaCare is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and food.

For more, visit christianacare.org/donors/covid.