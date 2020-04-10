During the coronavirus crisis, the Middletown church is moving online with Sunday and Wednesday programs on Facebook Live

During the coronavirus crisis, Living Grace Worship Cathedral in Middletown is moving online with Sunday and Wednesday programs.

Bishop Jeffery Broughton Sr. and Pastor Dawn Broughton will lead services on Facebook Live Sundays at 10 a.m., including Easter Sunday, April 12, and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

See "Living Grace Worship Cathedral" on Facebook.

The services are also available by conference call at 1-515-603-3115 with access code 625910#.

The Sunday family worship will include communion, so have your grape juice and bread ready such as unleavened bread or matzo crackers.