A total of 1,330 pounds of pet food went to needy families

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has teamed up with Modern Maturity Center, Inc. to deliver pet food to families enrolled in the Meals On Wheels food delivery program. The two organizations delivered human and pet food to 35 families in the Dover area on Thursday, April 10.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we find as many avenues as possible to reach pet families in need,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “We’re grateful to the kind folks at Meals On Wheels for recognizing pets as an important part of the families they serve.”

Thursday's distribution included a one-month supply of food per dog and/or cat in a home, as well as any needed pet supplies, such as leashes or collars. A total of 1,330 pounds of pet food was delivered. That's in addition to the more than five tons of pet food the BVSPCA has distributed to families in need since the start of the pandemic, and the four truckloads of pet food sent to other shelters to support their pantries.

The BVSPCA has also expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during normal shelter hours, which are Tuesday through Friday, 12 - 6 p.m., and Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at bvspca.org/covidresponse.