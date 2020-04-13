Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, published an op-ed on April 13 in USA Today, highlighting the need for the next coronavirus relief package to include money and direction for states to expand mail voting, early voting and online voter registration.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that preparation and early action are central to a competent response,” wrote the senators. “The time to chart a course for a safe, secure, accessible election is now. If states don’t start to make changes to their election systems within the next few weeks, millions of Americans will be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote come November.”

The full text of the op-ed, “Amid coronavirus uncertainties, don't put voter health at risk in fall election: Senators,” is available at bit.ly/3b1EkNg.