A New Castle County patrol officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him at Five Points Fire Company in Wilmington April 12, police said.

When the officer was leaving his vehicle to enter the building, a dog charged at him from across the parking lot.

The officer attempted to run back to his vehicle, but the dog continued to run toward him. The officer shot the dog.

The dog was transported to an animal hospital where it died. No one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing, but officers have learned this dog has attacked at least one other person.

If you have any video or information, please contact the New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.