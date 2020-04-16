Gov. John Carney said in a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer that schools will likely close for the remainder of the year.

President Donald Trump shared guidelines for reopening the economy with governors Thursday, which says school should remain closed through phase one of the plan.

"We haven't made that decision yet, but looking at these guidelines that's probably where we are going to end up," Carney said.

The governor said the nation was "days maybe weeks away from the starting line of phase one."

On March 23, Carney announced schools will close until May 15, which came 11 days after announcing schools would close for two weeks.