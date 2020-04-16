Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, announced on April 16 grant awards totaling $257,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration to four airports in Delaware.

These grants were made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided nearly $10 billion to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus impacts, including support for continuing airport operations. New Castle Airport received $157,000, Delaware Airpark in Dover received $30,000, Delaware Coastal Airport received $69,000 and Summit in Middletown received $1,000. The Philadelphia International Airport, which also employs Delawareans and has a significant regional economic impact, received $116,281,943.

“Delaware’s airports are economic drivers for our state, supporting jobs while attracting new visitors, more businesses and added investments to our region,” said Carper. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a real blow to airports across the country, including ours here in Delaware. As our airports grapple with an unexpected and extraordinary loss of revenue, this funding will help to support jobs and operations during this unprecedented time of hardship.”

“The CARES Act is delivering critical support to ailing industries across our country, and that includes airports and the transportation sector which have been deeply impacted by this pandemic,” said Coons, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “These grants will help keep airport and aviation workers employed in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties and help ensure that airports of all sizes are able to continue operating in the months ahead.”

“Part of our work in Congress through the CARES Act is ensuring that we maintain critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Blunt Rochester. “This funding awarded to Delaware’s airports and those that support Delawareans will help ensure the continuity of their operations during this difficult time.”

For more, visit faa.gov/airports/cares_act.