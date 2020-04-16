Sen. Chris Coons joined MSNBC on April 16 to discuss Congress’ continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been some preliminary negotiations between Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and Sen. [Chuck] Schumer but the Democratic caucus believes strongly that the road map for going forward is the bill we passed two weeks ago unanimously,” said Coons. “That bill had desperately needed money to support small businesses and large businesses, but also resources for our hospitals and for our health systems and for our state and local governments.”

“There's no reason we can't do both,” said Coons. “There is a simple package the Democrats have put forward that should be taken up and passed promptly.”

Full video is available atbit.ly/2z1N5sw.