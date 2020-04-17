The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America reminds caregivers that it has a helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers, that can answer questions in English, Spanish, Chinese, French and more than 90 other languages via live chat.

The helpline chat system can be accessed seven days a week through AFA’s website, alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat box in the lower right-hand corner of the page.

“Language should not be a barrier to getting help,” said AFA President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. “Families of all different ethnicities and languages are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the added challenges the coronavirus poses in caring for their loved ones. We want them to know there is a place to turn for help and answers to their questions. The helpline can be a great resource for professionals as well.”

The helpline can provide information on how to keep loved ones active and engaged while at home, what steps to take to deal with disruptions in the person’s daily routine, what to do when feeling stressed or overwhelmed, what steps to take to reduce the person’s chances of being exposed to coronavirus, what services are still available to help, how much to share with a loved one about the pandemic, and how to stay connected with a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility that is no longer allowing outside visitors.

Individuals connecting with the helpline system can type questions in their native language. The translation feature recognizes foreign language text and instantly translates it for the helpline social worker. The social worker then types their response, which is instantly translated back to the user in their native language. The system is translatable for more than 90 languages.

The helpline is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

For more, visit alzfdn.org.