New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer led an effort to deliver more than 1,000 requested items to county fire companies and police departments.

The Townsend Fire Company, Middletown and Newark police and Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company received masks, gloves and face shields.

Townsend Fire Company:

200 surgical masks,

200 N95 masks,

Five pairs of goggles.

Middletown police:

50 face shields,

500 surgical masks,

100 thermometers,

Four boxes of gloves,

500 N95 masks,

Two boxes of dry wipes.

Newark police:

50 face shields.

Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company:

30 face shields.