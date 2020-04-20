The intersection will close from Monday, April 27 to Monday, May 18 as part of roundabout construction

The intersection at Cedar Lane and Marl Pit roads will close from Monday, April 27 to Monday, May 18 as part of the ongoing roundabout construction project.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

Detour routes

Southbound Cedar Lane Road, south of intersection: Proceed southbound on Cedar Lane Road, take a right onto Broad Street, then make a slight right onto Rt. 71/Summit Bridge Road, take a right onto Boyds Corner Road and then make a right to return to Cedar Lane Road.

From either Rutledge Road southbound or Jamison Corner Road southbound: Take a right onto Boyds Corner Road and take a left onto Rt. 71/Summit Bridge Road, take a slight left onto Broad Street, and then make a left onto Cedar Lane Road.

From Armstrong Corner Road eastbound: Make a left onto Rt. 71/Summit Bridge Road and take a right onto Boyds Corner Road and make a right onto US 13, and make a right onto Marl Pit Road.

From Marl Pit Road, west of the intersection: Drive westbound on Marl Pit Road, and take a right onto Rt. 71/ Summit Bridge Road, take a right onto Boyds Corner Road and make a right onto US 13, and make a right onto Marl Pit Road.

From Marl Pit Road, east of the intersection: Proceed eastbound on Marl Pit Road, and take a left onto US 13, take a left onto Boyds Corner Road, and take a left onto Rt. 71/Summit Bridge Road, and then make a left onto Marl Pit Road.

The road will close at 6 a.m. April 27 and reopen in May, unless there are weather-related delays.

Visit deldot.gov/projects for additional information.