State Auditor Kathy McGuiness joined volunteers including Gen. Michael R. Berry of the National Guard, Reps. Edward Osienski, Earl Jaques Jr., Raymond Seigfried and Gerald Brady, and community members April 20 at the Food Bank of Delaware’s New Castle County drive-thru pantry.

The Food Bank of Delaware will host additional drive-thru pantries to address demands for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Some 300 families were already served by 10 a.m., with around 2,500 households expected to be served by day’s end.

“Today I witnessed firsthand what it means to be a Delawarean,” said McGuiness. “I found myself in awe of the way our community has come together during this crisis. Ensuring Delawareans have access to nutritious food during this time is paramount. I will be present at the additional drive-thru locations to do my part later this week.”

The Food Bank of Delaware will host two additional drive-thru food pantries during this week, where they will be prepared to serve up to 2,500 households at each.

Service will be first come, first served. Participants should bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. Preregistration has been set up for each pantry to help speed up the check-in process.

Pantries are set for 11 a.m. April 22 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, with registration at kentcountyfood.eventbrite.com and noon April 24 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown, with registration at sussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com.