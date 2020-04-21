The Middletown High School girls soccer team made a video thanking all the workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

Grocery store employees, healthcare workers, teachers, law enforcement and farmers were among the many groups the players and coaches recognized in the 4-minute video.

“We just wanted to put together a quick thank you video to everyone who has been out there on the front lines keeping us safe,” Robert Jamieson, Cavaliers head coach, said. “We just want you guys to know that we appreciate you.”